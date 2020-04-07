Market Basket Employee Dies of Coronavirus

An employee at the Salem, Massachusetts, Market Basket store has died after battling the coronavirus.

The company confirmed the worker's death in a statement Tuesday, saying the employee had last worked in the store on March 26.

The employee's husband identified her as Vitalina Williams.

Vitalina Williams, market basket employee, dies of COVID-19, according to her husband. He said she was not the love of his life, but she was his life. Just one of the many grocery store employees on the front lines. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XPQ7JYmyYO — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) April 7, 2020

Two other employees at the store have also tested positive for COVID-19 and have quarantined themselves and their close contacts, Market Basket said.

“Although we are not able to share any details about our Associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Justine Griffin, a spokesperson for the company.. “We offer our support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to any colleagues or family members in need.”

The grocery store chain said the positive cases have been reported to the state Department of Public Health and the company has followed their guidance, bringing in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the store as an added precaution.

Market Basket announced last week that it was establishing new store protocols to support social distancing and limit the number of customers in the store at any given time.

The new shopping protocol includes the following:

The number of customers shopping at one time will be limited, based on the size of the store, in order to ensure that customers have personal space, can maintain social distancing and feel more comfortable.

A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers' use.

Each shopper will be greeted upon entrance by a store associate who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.

The company also said it will continue its heightened disinfection program in response to the virus, focusing on high-touch surfaces including cash registers, counter tops, register belts, red baskets, shopping carriages, payment devices, touch pads, desks, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

Health officials said Monday that Massachusetts has nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths. Gov. Charlie Baker has said the surge in cases is expected sometime between April 10 and April 20.