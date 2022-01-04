Local

seabrook

NH Market Basket Evacuated Over Suspicious Package Found to Be Pressure Cooker

Aerial footage showed an officer in a bomb-proof suit examining a shopping cart outside the Seabrook Market Basket

By Michael Rosenfield and Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Police in Seabrook, New Hampshire, asked the public to avoid the area at a shopping plaza on Tuesday while they investigated a suspicious package.

The nature of the suspicious package at Southgate Plaza wasn't immediately clear, but police later said it was a pressure cooker.

They were working to determine whether it was left with intent to hurt others, but the condition in which it was found was not deemed to be a threat.

Officers had taped off the plaza, which houses a Market Basket, UPS Store, TJ Maxx and other stores.

Aerial footage showed an officer in a bomb-proof suit examining a shopping cart.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

