Market Basket opens 3rd location in Maine: ‘This is very exciting for us'

The Topsham store will be the first location in Maine that'll feature freshly-made doughnuts daily, reports News Center Maine — something Market Basket says has been popular in their other supermarkets

A third Market Basket opened in Maine Friday morning, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The supermarket in Topsham opened its doors at 7 a.m.

"There are 52 Market Baskets in Massachusetts, 33 in New Hampshire, two in Rhode Island and now we have three in Maine," Valorie Polito, store operations supervisor and advertising director, told News Center Maine. "So, this is very exciting for us. We are happy to be here. We are happy that the community welcomes us."

The Topsham store is the first location in Maine to feature freshly-made doughnuts daily, reports News Center Maine. Market Basket says the doughnuts are popular in their other supermarkets.

The other Market Basket locations in Maine are in Biddeford and Westbrook.

