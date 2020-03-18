Local
Market Basket, Roche Bros. Join Other Stores in Setting Special Hours for Seniors

Grocery chain Stop & Shop announced stores will be open to customers 60 and older from 6 to 7:30 a.m. daily

By Mike Pescaro

More supermarkets are designating special hours to help protect older customers from coronavirus.

Market Basket and Roche Bros. both announced Wednesday that they would set aside specific hours for shoppers who are 60 or older.

Roche Bros. will serve senior citizens and disabled people each day between 7 and 8 a.m., welcoming everyone else between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at all stores.

Market Basket will open its doors to older customers between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"Our Associates really wanted to do this to serve many of our customers who are worried about their health," Joe Schmidt, Market Basket's supervisor of operations, said in a statement. "We are proud of how hard the team is working to serve all of our customers and address their needs. This will mean longer hours for them but everyone is willing."

Earlier this week, Stop & Shop and Dollar General also said they were setting aside hours for senior shoppers. People 60 and older will be let into Whole Foods an hour before the general public each day. Target is also welcoming just seniors and people with underlying health concerns for the first hour of business each Wednesday.

