Market Basket seeks to open store at former movie theater site

Demoulas Super Markets Inc. paid $9.5 million to acquire the Route 6 property this summer from an affiliate of Norwood-based National Amusements

By Greg Ryan

The Seekonk Showcase Cinemas.

Market Basket’s parent company wants to redevelop a Showcase Cinemas in Seekonk into a grocery store and other retail buildings.

Demoulas Super Markets Inc. recently notified state environmental regulators of its plans for 100 Commerce Way, currently home to a 10-screen movie theater. Demoulas paid $9.5 million to acquire the Route 6 property this summer from an affiliate of Norwood-based National Amusements, the Showcase operator long owned by the Redstone family.

