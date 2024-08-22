Woman convicted of fatally stabbing Boston firefighter husband set for sentencing: Watch live

A Marshfield, Massachusetts, woman convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder in the 2021 stabbing of her Boston firefighter husband is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Christine Ricci, 49, was convicted Aug. 2 on charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 28, 2021, stabbing death of her husband, 51-year-old Michael Ricci, 51, in their Moraine Street home.

Authorities said the couple argued before Ricci grabbed a knife, stabbing her husband twice, in the heart and the upper back. Emergency personnel located a knife when they responded to the home.

"This is an awful tragedy," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement immediately after the incident. "Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

A woman suffered a medical emergency while in court after allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

In a court appearance after her arrest, Ricci collapsed due to a medical emergency, with the judge clearing the courtroom. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.