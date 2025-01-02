Cape Cod man shot air rifle at tree workers, police say

A man accused of shooting a high-powered air rifle at tree workers and into a house was arrested in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable, Massachusetts, on New Year's Eve.

Barnstable Police say it started Tuesday morning when they received a call reporting a bullet hole in a window at a home on Tanbark Road. Not long after, they got a 911 call reporting that someone appeared to be firing a rifle at tree workers on the same street. When officers arrived they found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kyle Stacey, retreating into his home.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Police K-9 Unit, and Barnstable Police Detective Unit were called in to assist with the situation. At first, police say Stacey refused to come out, but he eventually cooperated and was taken into custody.

Investigators said they found several airguns in the home, as well as projectiles used in them and cleaning tools. Among them was a Vulcan 3 .30 caliber airgun with an attached scope

Stacey was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.