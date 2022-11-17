Bank Robbed at Gunpoint on Martha's Vineyard, FBI Investigating

A bank was robbed at gunpoint on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning, police said, and the FBI is part of the investigation.

Tisbury police confirmed the robbery at Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven, calling it an "active police scene" but not immediately providing more details.

Three people with guns tied up bank employees and left in a stolen vehicle, Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told the Vineyard Gazette. No one was hurt and the robbers were at large.

An FBI representative told NBC10 Boston that agents were headed to the bank and assisting, but wasn't able to share more information as amid the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.