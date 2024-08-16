Massachusetts

Fla. woman killed in moped crash on Martha's Vineyard, police say

Investigators believe Julia Harris, who was driving the moped, lost control, crossed the median of the road and hit a Jeep Wrangler headed the other way

By Asher Klein

A crash between a moped and a Jeep on Martha's Vineyard Thursday left a woman from Florida dead and two other women hurt, Massachusetts State Police said.

Julia Harris, a 41-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Seaview Avenue in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

Investigators believe Harris, who was driving the moped, lost control, crossed the median of the road and hit a Jeep Wrangler headed the other way. While she was pronounced dead at the scene, her passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Boston, was injured, but is in stable condition after being flown to a Boston hospital, police said.

Both women on the moped had helmets on, investigators found.

There were several women in the Jeep, one of whom had minor injuries, according to police, who were still investigating what happened Friday.

