Man arrested after threatening to ‘vaporize' people at Martha's Vineyard ferry

A Martha's Vineyard man was arrested after claiming to have explosives and threatening to "vaporize" anyone who came near him when police were called to an island ferry terminal on Wednesday.

Tisbury police said they were first called to the Steamship Authority around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a call from someone claiming they found an unloaded revolver. When officers arrived they found the reporting party, later identified as David Capato. Capato threw the gun into a blue mailbox near the terminal then went to his car, according to police.

Capato became uncooperative, according to police, telling them he had multiple guns and explosives in his car. He then threated to "vaporize" anyone who came near it, claiming to have a trigger. The car was parked in the terminal drop-off area.

Capato said he had experience and knew what he was talking about, according to police. Concerned for safety, officers cleared the terminal, parking lot, incoming ferry and surrounding areas of the public. A Tactical Response Team and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad also responded.

A negotiator eventually convinced Capato to get out of the car and he was taken into custody. He was wearing a body-worn camera, according to police.

State police determined there were no explosives in the car, terminal, or a freight boat that was in the port at the time. Inside Capato's vehicle investigators found an M4 assault rifle. The revolver was recovered from the mailbox outside the terminal.

Capato was charged with terroristic threats, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and witness intimidation.

Multiple agencies, including the United States Postal Inspection Service, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) are assisting with the investigation.