1 teen dead, several others injured in Mashpee crash

One of the seven teenagers involved in a crash in Mashpee, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning has died, according to authorities.

The single-car crash happened around 2:06 a.m. on Carleton Drive and Swain Circle, the Mashpee Police Department said.

A Toyota Rav 4 was traveling northbound on Carleton Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit a tree south of Swain Circle, police said.

Police say the vehicle was found heavily damaged.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The seven teenagers in the vehicle were between the ages of 15 and 17 and from Mashpee and Falmouth, according to police.

Six of the seven teens were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the teens transported — identified as a 17-year-old from Mashpee — died.

The crash remains under investigation.