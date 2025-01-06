Mashpee Middle-High School evacuated due to fire, officials say

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Mashpee Middle-High School on Monday morning.

The fire department confirmed they are at the scene but had no word on the extent of the fire.

The fire was reported at the school on Old Barnstable Road shortly after 9:14 a.m. Aerial video showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene, and firefighters on the roof of the school.

A post on the Mashpee Public Schools Facebook page at 9:31 a.m. said there has been a "fire incident" at the Mashpee Middle-High School. "All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the building, and everyone is accounted for. The area fire departments and local police are currently on site, and they are handling the situation. At this time, there is no immediate danger to any students or staff."

In an update at 10:24 a.m., Interim Superintendent David Thompson said the district has received word that they cannot reoccupy the school on Monday, and they will be dismissing students from the Quashnet Elementary School.

Due to the number of students and the available space at Quashnet, he said they will dismiss bus students first and then car pickup afterward.