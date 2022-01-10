Mask Mandate Extended in Mass. Public Schools Through February

Massachusetts' K-12 public school mask mandate has been extended through February, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Monday.

The move comes as Massachusetts is in the middle of a major coronavirus surge.

The mandate had previously been set to expire on Friday, Jan. 15.

Education officials say masking, testing and vaccinations have made school environments safe, and Riley had planned last month to make a call on whether to lift or extend the mask mandate but decided to wait.

"With the new arrival of omicron, it seems too soon to make a decision at this time," Riley said Dec. 17. "The medical community's asked for some additional time so that we have better facts on the ground. They're learning a lot very quickly about the omicron variant. We'll wait and see, and see what the situation looks like in early January for a decision."

Since then, COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have exploded across Massachusetts. Schools have stayed open for the most part, although districts coming out of the holiday break are seeing more virus-related absences that have sidelined students, teachers and the other support staff necessary to school functions.

The current COVID-19 surge is causing some area schools to close due to staffing shortages and several communities to implement indoor mask mandates.