Mask Mandate on Public Transportation Expected to Be Extended as Omicron Arrives

President Joe Biden is expected to extend a mask mandate on all public transportation Thursday through mid-March as the first case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant is detected in the United States.

Local doctors say there is something you can do right now to protect yourself from the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We do see people having waning immunity over the course of five or six months and getting a booster is going to give your immune system a real kick to really remember how to fight this virus so that you get lots of extra antibodies in your system to prevent you from getting seriously ill," said Dr. Richard Ellison of UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Doctors are still waiting to learn more about how fast omicron spreads and if it causes more severe disease.

The variant was detected in the U.S. in a person who had traveled from South Africa to San Francisco. Health officials do say the person was fully vaccinated and has only mild symptoms.

In the meantime, COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in Massachusetts even before the new variant was discovered. There were over 4,800 new cases reported on Wednesday, the highest since January, with more than 950 in the hospital.

The positivity rate is now over 5 percent.

Doctors say the best thing you can do is to get vaccinated and get a third dose if you're able.