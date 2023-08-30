Masked man assaults employees, tries to rob Maine McDonald's with large kitchen knife

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to rob a McDonald's restaurant while wearing a black face mask and armed with a large kitchen knife.

Kody R. Therrien, 19, of Springvale, is charged with robbery, criminal threatening, failure to submit to arrest and two counts of assault, according to Houlton police. Bail was set at $10,000 cash and he was taken to Aroostook County Jail following his arrest.

The incident began at 6:54 p.m. Saturday when Houlton police received a report of a robbery in progress at the McDonald's on Route 1. When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as Therrien, had already fled on foot, and a pursuit ensued into a wooded area next to the Houlton Regional Hospital. He was taken into custody without incident moments later.

Houlton, a town of about 6,000 residents, is located in eastern Maine, along the U.S.-Canada border.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to witnesses and store surveillance video, Therrien entered the McDonald's wearing a black face mask, with a large kitchen knife in his waistband. He went behind the counter, where he assaulted two employees and demanded money.

Therrien reportedly became angry, throwing objects throughout the store at the employees and threatening them while grabbing the handle of his knife. He then fled the store with the knife in his hand.

No money was taken, police said.