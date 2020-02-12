Local
Mass. AG Healey to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Investigation Into Juul

By Jake Levin

Getty Images

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was set to make a "major announcement" about her office's investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, Wednesday.

Healey would "release details that have not yet been made public about the company’s misconduct," during a 11:30 a.m. news conference, her office said.

Healey opened an investigation into Juul Labs, Inc. in 2018 over concerns about the marketing and sale of electronic smoking devices and products to minors.

Others expected to speak at the news conference included Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, Director of Pediatric Research at the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Mass. General Hospital; and Kristin Beauparlant, a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Chapter Leader of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes.

