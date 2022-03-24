Mass. AG Investigating Danvers Hockey Team Controversy

The Massachusetts attorney general's office is investigating the response of school leaders in Danvers to allegations of troubling behavior on the high school hockey team.

This all comes after allegations surfaced last year of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic behavior by the boys’ varsity hockey team during the 2019-2020 season.

The attorney general’s office confirmed to the Boston Globe that after a preliminary review of the allegations, it has now launched a formal investigation.

At the same time, the Globe is reporting that the North Shore NAACP has recommended that the head hockey coach at the time – Danvers Police Sergeant Stephen Baldassare – be reassigned from supervising the town’s school resource officers.

Baldassare resigned as coach of the hockey team last summer. A member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame, he'd been head coach at his alma mater since 2015.

Meanwhile, Danvers Schools Superintendent Lisa Dana has remained on medical leave since December, after allegations surfaced that she withheld the abuse allegations from the public, with the school board’s backing.

The initial investigation into the team concluded there was weekly locker room hazing that turned physical in nature, the Globe reported. There was also offensive language reportedly exchanged over group texts, making reference to the Holocaust and mocking an image of a Black Danvers High student, suggesting he was being lynched.