Mass. AG's Office Investigating Legality of Fenway Park's Cashless Payment System

The Boston Red Sox announced that cash would no longer be accepted at Fenway Park concession stands for the 2022 season, and the office of Attorney General Maura Healey is looking into whether the policy violates Massachusetts law

By Mike Pescaro

Authorities are looking into whether Fenway Park's new cashless payment system violates Massachusetts law.

Press Secretary Chloe Gotsis said in a statement Monday that the office of Attorney General Maura Healey was looking into whether "the service is accessible and fair to all consumers."

Ahead of the Red Sox' home opener, the team announced the ballpark would no longer accept cash, explaining that concession stands would only take credit cards or touchless payment services on smartphones. The team said the change was made "for convenience and to improve speed of service."

The attorney general's office said it was investigating whether the new policy is against the law, specifically citing MGL c 255D Section 10A.

"No retail establishment offering goods and services for sale shall discriminate against a cash buyer by requiring the use of credit by a buyer in order to purchase such goods and services," the law reads. "All such retail establishments must accept legal tender when offered as payment by the buyer."

Gotsis noted that "not everyone has access to a credit card, and consumers should not face economic barriers to access goods and services."

Anyone impacted by a business not accepting cash payments is asked to reach out to the attorney general's office.

