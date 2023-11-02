Mass. and Cass tents are down. Boston mayor to provide update

A day after tents were removed from an area in Boston known as Mass. and Cass, Mayor Michelle Wu said she will provide an update on Thursday on the city's response.

Metal barriers and a chain linked fence were seen overnight on Atkinson Street to prevent tents from being set back up. Wednesday's sweep comes after the City Council gave Boston police the authority to clear the area amid reports of violence and drug use.

At one point, as many as 200 people were living in the troubled area. The city and community partners from various groups and organizations have been working to match residents with housing, medical support, recovery services, and job counseling that are available.

"There's no magic wand to being able to say, 'Now the city is in a bubble and we've moved on'," said Wu on Wednesday. "We're going to keep at it."

Mobile response teams will now be watching for other encampments while also offering help to those on the streets.