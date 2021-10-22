Mass. Announces Who Can Get Moderna, J&J COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

After getting federal approval, booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines are now available for some people in Massachusetts, officials said Friday.

More than 750,000 Massachusetts residents are now eligible to get booster shots after the update to federal eligibility criteria, Gov. Charlie Baker's office said. There are different rules for when people can the Moderna (and Pfizer) booster shot versus the initially single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

To book an appointment at one of the more than 460 locations where booster shots are available in Massachusetts, visit the VaxFinder website.

Nearly 300,000 of the previously approved Pfizer booster shots have already been given out in Massachusetts, according to state data.

The following people can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, according to the state's announcement Friday:

Individuals 65 years and older

Individuals 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Individuals 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Individuals 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

And these people can get a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state said:

All individuals 18 and older who received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months ago.

Millions more Americans will have access to booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines after the FDA and the CDC approved new measures.

This breaking news story will be updated.