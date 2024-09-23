Mass. attorney general names investigator to review death of state police recruit

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has named attorney David Meier to lead an independent investigation into the death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia following a training exercise this month.

Meier has been a trial attorney for over 30 years and is a partner at Todd & Weld LLP, where he serves as chair of the firm's Government Investigations and Criminal Defense Practice Group. From 2012-2013, he served as special counsel to former Gov. Deval Patrick in overseeing the investigation into the identification of all individuals potentially impacted by the misconduct at the Hinton State Drug Laboratory.

Prior to his time in private practice, he served as chief of homicide in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, where he supervised the investigation, prosecution and trial of homicides in the county.

“Trooper Delgado-Garcia lost his life while training to protect and serve the Commonwealth, and I want to thank his family and the public for their patience as we sought to identify the most appropriate authority to investigate the facts surrounding his tragic death,” Campbell said in a statement. “Today, I am appointing Attorney David Meier to lead that investigation. Mr. Meier has deep experience in death investigations and will ensure independence and integrity in this matter.”

“The investigation into Trooper Delgado-Garcia's death will be undertaken professionally, thoroughly, and responsibly," Meier added. "The Delgado-Garcia family, their community, and the public have been waiting patiently. It is now time to get to work.”

Campbell said Meier will have "complete authority" to select his own investigative and legal team and to make his own independent decisions about the facts, the evidence and the course of the investigation. He and his investigative team will be supported by the attorney general's office, and Campbell said her office will be briefed throughout the investigation.

"The Massachusetts State Police will have no role in the investigative team or decision-making process," the attorney general's office said.

They did not say how much Meier will be paid.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office had said previously that it could not conduct the investigation because Delgado-Garcia used to work as a victim witness advocate in their office.

"Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter," District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at a press conference last week alongside members of Delgado-Garcia's family. "My concern is that we can't investigate, and I want it done by someone who doesn't have a stake in its outcome."

Other district attorneys would have faced conflicts as well since they have state police detectives who work in their offices.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, died after sustaining injuries including missing teeth, a damaged skull and a fractured neck after participating in a boxing training exercise designed to teach defense tactics. That exercise has now been suspended, and state police Lt. Col. John Mawn has directed the state police Division of Standards and Training to review the state police academy's defensive tactics program.

Some of Delgado-Garcia's family and friends have said they suspect foul play. They are demanding answers, and his family has already retained an attorney.

A funeral service for Delgado-Garcia will be held this coming Saturday, and he will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery in Worcester. State police said they've offered his family the full measure of ceremonial support for Friday's wake and Saturday's burial.