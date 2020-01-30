Local
murder suspect

Mass. Authorities Renew Call for Info on Killer of Marine Veteran

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Clark was killed on Jan. 29, 2013, while working at Patriot Skateboards in Malden

Authorities are renewing their appeal to the public for information in the slaying seven years ago of a Marine Corps veteran shot and killed in his Boston-area skateboard shop.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Clark was killed in the middle of the day on Jan. 29, 2013, while working at Patriot Skateboards in Malden.

No one has ever been charged.

Local

tour canceled 31 mins ago

Boston Symphony Cancels Asia Tour Amid China Virus Outbreak

nightclub rules 2 hours ago

RI Officials Hear Public Testimony on Proposed Nightclub Rules

"My office continues investigating what happened that afternoon and we hope to identify the perpetrators of this crime," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. "I want to call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day. The slightest tip can often prove to be the most helpful."

Two men entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the killing and a confrontation ensued, prosecutors said.

Clark was shot multiple times by one of the men before they fled, prosecutors have determined based on surveillance video and witness accounts.

The district attorney's office has released surveillance video it says shows the two suspects. An image of one man has been released.

Clark served in Iraq and Afghanistan and it had been his dream to open a skateboard shop, his family has said. He left behind two children.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the image or the case is urged to contact either the Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or Malden police at 781-397-7171.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

murder suspectmurderMaldenFatal Shootingcold case
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us