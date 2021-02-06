Mass. Authorities Searching for Missing Chicopee Boy, 11, Last Seen Near Boat Ramp

Local and state police are making "all efforts" to search for a missing 11-year-old boy from Chicopee, Massachusetts, who was last seen Friday near a boat ramp.

Aiden Blanchard was last seen alone Feb. 5 in the area of the Medina Street boat ramp around 11:00 to 12:00, police said Saturday.

The Chicopee Police Department had said Friday night that Blanchard was last seen walking in Willamansett to the lower Front Street area, but police said Saturday morning that evidence in the area shows he was last seen in the area of the boat ramp, which is where Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee police and other surrounding departments are conducting search and rescue operations.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities said state police helicopters and drones, as well as Chicopee police and fire boats, are being deployed to the waterways in the area.

Police have asked people in the area to give investigators space to conduct their search.

Blanchard is described as 5’ tall, weighing 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket, black ski pants and black sneakers.

"All efforts are being made to search for Aiden Blanchard," Chicopee police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.