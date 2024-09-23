Mass. beach to remain closed to swimming for another week due to continued shark activity

Officials say Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, will remain closed to swimming through at least Sept. 30 as a safety precaution due to the continued presence of great white sharks in the area.

"After consulting with the Ipswich Harbormaster and marine biologist Greg Skomal this morning, The Trustees is extending the swimming closure for Crane Beach through Monday, Sept. 30," Christopher Moore, property director for Crane Beach and Castle Hill said in a statement. "Visitor safety is our top priority. We will continue to reassess and will reopen for swimming as soon as shark activity in the area dissipates enough to be deemed safe. There will be another patrol on Friday, Sept. 27, weather permitting, or Monday, Sept. 30."

The beach remains open for visitors who want to walk on or enjoy the beach or hike on the dune trails, he said. It will open to dog walking on Oct. 1 as well, as soon as shorebird season concludes.

The beach was initially closed to swimming on Sept. 17 when a great white shark sighting was confirmed off the east end of Crane Beach. Police said sharks were seen in about 5-7 feet of water.

Ipswich police shared video of the sharks on their Facebook page:

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app showed five separate shark sightings off Crane Beach that day, and at least one photo showed two sharks swimming side by side. Sharks were observed in the area later in the week as well.

Shark season in Massachusetts typically runs until September or October before they begin making their way south for warmer waters. But sightings off the North Shore are relatively rare, and these ones had Skomal, one of the leading Massachusetts shark experts, scratching his head.

"Certainly, you know, we expect to see white sharks around Massachusetts. I just don't expect to see numbers like we're seeing on the North Shore right now, so that's something we're really curious about," he said last week.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared some incredible footage of a great white shark taken by an underwater camera.

Skomal said the sharks are likely juveniles who aren't going after seals — smaller ones usually eat fish: "They're not likely to come close and make the mistake of biting a swimmer."

Eric Nelson, a captain with Essex River Fishing Charters, said he's been seeing the sharks in six feet of water about 1,500 yards from shore, sometimes even swimming alongside his boat.

"They're amazing creatures, just swimming along so peacefully along the beach."