Mass. Bill Aims to Protect Those With Developmental Disabilities

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

The Massachusetts House has unanimously approved a bill that would create a state registry identifying individuals credibly accused of abusing people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Wednesday's debate follows unanimous approval of the bill by the state Senate in October.

The bill requires the state's Disabled Persons Protections Commission to establish the registry. The registry is intended to prevent providers who have been credibly accused of abuse against people with developmental disabilities from moving from job to job.

Before a provider's name is placed on the registry, the individual would be notified and allowed to challenge the finding.

