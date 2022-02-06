Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Bill Seeks to Tackle High Cost of Prescription Drugs

By The Associated Press

A bill aimed at addressing the increasing costs of prescription drugs is scheduled to come up for a vote in the Massachusetts Senate this week.

The legislation would establish a process for identifying drug price thresholds that pose a public health risk and recommending pricing measures to increase patient access to medications.

Drug manufacturers that fail to comply would be required to pay into a trust fund for a new drug cost assistance program to support patients.

The legislation would also limit out-of-pocket spending on insulin by eliminating deductibles and coinsurance, and capping co-pays at $25 per 30-day supply.

