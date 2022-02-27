Mass. Call, Volunteer Firefighters to Graduate From Training

Call and volunteer firefighters representing more than two dozen departments across the state are graduating from the state training program this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Deputy Director Joseph Klucznik will present certificates of completion to call and volunteer firefighters at two separate ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday.

The first is Monday at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. The second is Tuesday at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow.

The training program for call and volunteer firefighters offers a standard recruit training curriculum that meets national standards, but with instruction on nights and weekends.