Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Call, Volunteer Firefighters to Graduate From Training

By The Associated Press

Vince Sims

Call and volunteer firefighters representing more than two dozen departments across the state are graduating from the state training program this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Deputy Director Joseph Klucznik will present certificates of completion to call and volunteer firefighters at two separate ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday.

The first is Monday at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. The second is Tuesday at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow.

The training program for call and volunteer firefighters offers a standard recruit training curriculum that meets national standards, but with instruction on nights and weekends.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us