Boston Notifies Mass. and Cass Residents Tents Will Be Removed Monday Morning

Boston city officials have set a deadline for people living in tents in the area known as Mass. and Cass, telling residents Friday that they'd have to be out early Monday morning.

Notices said the cleanup will start at 8 a.m. that morning, and the city confirmed Friday that it was stepping up enforcement of its recent push to clear the area. Information posted on the city's website explained the steps that were being taken, including the notification of residents of shelter and services.

However, some residents said Friday they received the notice but weren't aware of offers to go anywhere else.

The encampment has grown over the last several months, and the city has said the tent encampment is a public health risk, unsanitary and dangerous.

City officials insisted Friday that people wouldn't be asked to vacate the area without getting an offer of shelter, services or both, and the city's website said offers would be made twice: on the day the notice goes up and at least a day before the tents are removed.

But Mass. and Cass residents like Tina Lunn said Friday they hadn't gotten any offers so far.

"They just left a notice and told us to get out. I think it's just despicable that they're not helping us more," she said.

Resident Ray Vargas said he didn't think everyone living in the area would leave on their own.

"I think there's going to be a lot of melee, I think there's going to be a lot of problems," he said.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced that the city will no longer allow people to live in tents, a move meant to address the situation at Mass. and Cass

The area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has been inundated with people struggling with homelessness and addiction. It's also become a haven for crimes.

This month, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the rampant drug use and homelessness in the area was a public health crisis and vowed to remove the tents scattered along the sidewalks near the intersection.

On Monday, Boston Public Health Commission employees went out with bins to help people start to pack up their belongings, but no one or their personal belongings were seen being forcibly removed. City workers spoke with people about housing alternatives as well as options for mental health resources and treatment for drug addiction.

Linda Sprague Martinez, an expert in social welfare policy at Boston University's School of Social Work, has said she hopes the city continues to take a slow approach to the process and emphasized the importance of taking the time to ensure that the effort does not fail the neighborhood or the people who are living in the homeless encampment.

“We don’t need to say, ‘Rush, rush, rush. Everyone out.' That’s not going to solve the problem because what will happen is, there’ll be a new tent tomorrow, or it’ll pop up somewhere else," Martinez said this week. "I don’t think we can make an assumption that, ‘I know what’s best for you, I think you need to stop using drugs right away.' I think people need to hear their options."

City officials have not yet revealed a specific deadline for when tents need to come down. Anyone who doesn't comply could face a charge of disorderly conduct.

Officials have estimated that about 150 tents need to come down.

The cleanups earlier this week were in areas that needed scheduled building maintenance, officials have said.