2 People, Suspected Gunman Shot in Winthrop ‘Mass Casualty Incident'

Two people and a suspected gunman have been shot in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

There is no active danger to the public but people were asked to keep away from the area where it took place -- Neptune Avenue, Cross Street and Veterans Road between Beach and Washington -- because the scene remained active, according to the Winthrop Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting was initially reported as a "mass casualty incident."

The suspected gunman was seriously hurt after being shot at by police and was taken to a hospital. The conditions of the two victims wasn't immediately known, Winthrop police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement.

Police say several people are injured in what they are calling a "mass casualty incident."

Police were called to the incident about 2:41 p.m. over a truck that had crashed into a building near Shirley and Cross streets. People were also told that gunshots were fired, according to Delehanty.

A police officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but didn't receive serious injuries, police said.

Boston, Revere and state police were assisting the investigation.

A crashed truck was visible at the scene, surrounded by police tape.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.