Mass. Changes Travel Rules for People Who Have Been Completely Vaccinated

Massachusetts health officials are no longer requiring people who have been fully vaccinated to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 when traveling to the Bay State at least two weeks after their final shot.

They will have to be able to show they've been vaccinated, and when, if asked about it, according to the new guidance.

However, vaccinated people with symptoms of COVID-19 must continue to follow the testing and quarantine rules that are already in place.

Read the updated rule below:

Persons Who Have Been Completely Vaccinated for COVID-19: Individuals who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine, more than 14 days ago and who do not have symptoms, do not need to obtain a negative test prior to traveling to, or quarantine upon arrival to, Massachusetts. COVID-19 vaccinated individuals arriving in Massachusetts must have documentation of their vaccination(s), including the date(s) of administration, available if asked. This exception does not include vaccinated individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, who must follow all testing and quarantine guidance outlined in the travel rules.

The full travel rules are available on the Massachusetts travel order website.

