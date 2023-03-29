Local

restaurants

Mass. Chef, Conn. Restaurant Up for Top James Beard Awards

Rachel Miller, of Lynn French-Vietnamese seafood restaurant Nightshade Noodle Bar, was nominated for the Outstanding Chef Award, while West Hartford Peruvian place Coracora was nominated for the Outstanding Restaurant Award

By Irvin Rodriguez

Sea urchin at Nightshade Noodle Bar.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

The world of fine dining is shining a spotlight on two New England cities that usually sit in shadows of their bigger neighbors.

The finalists for the James Beard awards were announced Wednesday and a chef from Lynn, Massachusetts, and a restaurant in West Hartford, Connecticut, are on the short lists for best in the country.

Rachel Miller, of Lynn French-Vietnamese seafood restaurant Nightshade Noodle Bar, was nominated for the Outstanding Chef Award, while West Hartford Peruvian place Coracora was nominated for the Outstanding Restaurant Award. The Quarry, a fine dining restaurant in Monson, north of Bangor in Maine's highlands, was nominated for Outstanding Hospitality.

Five New England chefs will duke it out to be named best in the Northeast:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • Valentine Howell of Krasi, Boston  
  • Christian Hunter of Community Table, New Preston, Connecticut
  • Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, Rhode Island
  • Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen, Boston  
  • Renee Touponce of The Port of Call, Mystic, Connecticut
In this week's Restaurant Recap, we visit Revere Beach to see the original Kelly's Roast Beef, as the iconic restaurant plans new locations in Dedham, Worcester and more.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

More restaurant news

Sponsored Content 6 hours ago

Boston's Cósmica Makes The Best Tamales And Ceviche, See How You Can Too!

Hanover Mar 22

Sullivan's Keeps Expanding: 3rd Location Has Soft Opening

This article tagged under:

restaurantsLynnJames Beard Award
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us