Local

One Church Fund

Mass. Churches Start Fund to Help Others During Pandemic

The One Church Fund will provide financial support to churches ministering to underserved communities

NBC 5 News

A coalition of Massachusetts churches announced Friday it has started a fundraising effort to support immigrant, black, and unaffiliated churches as well as churches that minister to the homeless during the coronavirus crisis.

The One Church Fund launched by the Massachusetts Council of Churches will provide financial and other support to churches ministering to underserved communities, according to a statement from the council.

“Churches are essential service providers, especially in immigrant, black, poor, and homeless communities,” the Rev. David Wright, Executive Director of the Black Ministerial Alliance of Greater Boston said in a statement. “Humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially during COVID19.”

Local

forecast 6 mins ago

Last Wave of Rain Moves Through New England Ahead of Gorgeous May Weekend

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

AFC East: Still the Patriots’ Playground?

The goal is to raise $50,000.

The Massachusetts Council of Churches is a network of eighteen Orthodox and Protestant denominations with thousands of affiliated congregations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

One Church FundMassachusettscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us