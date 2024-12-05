Mass. commission rolls out framework for ‘cannabis cafes'

Tucked away in an alley behind Newbury St. in Boston, there is a private entrance to the Rooted In Cannabis Dispensary, reserved for VIP guests. They are invited to a lounge at the back of the business for individualized sales.

“Even before you walk in we work with customers to create the vibe that they are looking for so you can set the music that they want to hear and you can set whatever you want to see on the TV and you can also pick from our options of cannabis products of what you would like to be shown,” said Brian Keith, owner of the dispensary.

For now, the lounge is limited to buying but he envisions it could become a space where customers can try the products too.

“We think it will be a natural evolution from what we’ve started here where we’ll be able to not only have the private buying experience and private education experience but be able to consume as well--consume consciously, consume responsibly.”

That could be possible with one of the licenses proposed by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Thursday as part of the regulatory framework for social consumption of cannabis.

The supplemental license could apply to existing cannabis businesses like Rooted In that want to provide a designated space for consumption on site.

A hospitality license would allow non-cannabis businesses to offer their customers the ability to consume cannabis products there. Tito Jackson says that type of license could apply to his rooftop lounge that sits a few floors above his dispensary, Apex Noire, in Downtown Boston.

“We are looking to do some infused restaurant nights, so we could actually have chef-guided menus where folks would be able to consume multi-course meals along with cannabis-infused, potentially, drinks,” said Jackson.

He said the hospitality license could open up opportunities for creative collaborations with businesses like movie theaters.

The third license would be for event organizers, allowing for temporary on-site cannabis consumption at events like rallies or festivals.

Jackson said these regulations would allow Massachusetts to provide spaces for people to consume cannabis legally.

“Let's be honest, they're not only consuming at home. I'm a former Boston City Councilor. They're consuming in parks. They're consuming in the Boston Common. They're consuming on streets,” said Jackson “And so, the real piece is, and when I was on the council, we had people who would say, hey, there's a bunch of folks who are smoking in the park. Well, what would you like me to do? Do you want us to throw them in prison for $65,000 a year? Or do we want us to actually follow our own law and open social consumption opportunities and places for people to smoke?”

Both Jackson and Keith acknowledged there are community members who cannot legally consume cannabis in their homes, such as residents of government assisted housing

“If I lived in an apartment building and I had some type of subsidy, smoking in that apartment building could actually make me lose my subsidy and lose my housing,” said Jackson, “And so this component also becomes something that allows for everyone to be able to enjoy this new legal industry and to have the opportunity to consume cannabis in a safe, tested legal manner that is also controlled.”

“It allows cannabis to further be destigmatized just to see it in different places you are not used to seeing it,” said Keith. “When we first legalized cannabis dispensaries were kind of hidden away in industrial parks and you had to really try to find them. But now by creating pop up events and other opportunities for more people to get involved and also to be creative being able to have a café that has created beautifully delectable pastries and different things like that, that just opens it up for people to say, this isn’t just a skunky weed, this is actually something that tastes exactly like a chocolate chip cookie or tastes just like a brownie but its infused with cannabis 7:04 so I think its great, because it just opens up this amazing plant to a lot more people who would otherwise be uncomfortable trying it.”

The regulations will require that establishments have a transportation plan in the event consumers are not safe to drive home as well as rules around employee protection.

Commissioner Nurys Camargo said the commission will vote on the proposed regulations following a public comment period.

“Today is a big day, but it will be a process. We need to work with cities and towns in order to educate them and create some awareness on how this is going to impact them and whether they want to opt in or not into being part of social consumption in their city or town,” said Camargo.