Mass. Communities Seeing More COVID Cases in Schools

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools are continuing to increase.

Over the past week, Brookline schools have seen a total of 74 COVID cases, a significant rise from the previous week, when there were only 12 positive cases reported. Wellesley has the second highest number of cases over the past week – with 69 students and staff positive for COVID, up from just 18 the week prior.

Unfortunately, these districts are not outliers. Schools across the Commonwealth have seen their COVID counts steadily rising over the past three weeks.

Top Boston doctors talked about COVID cases in Mass., whether masks will make a comeback in schools and reports of post-vaccination tinnitus on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report, which covers March 17-23. A total of 2,594 cases were reported in schools in that time, an increase of 572 since the previous week. That’s a jump of almost 30% week to week.

This comes as the BA.2 “stealth” variant is spreading across the country, and a few weeks after most schools lifted most COVID restrictions. COVID cases in schools were on the rise through the holiday season and the omicron surge, but had trended downward after Jan. 13, when 48,414 were reported.

Some schools have had to close due to outbreaks. In Concord, Peabody Middle School were closed for cleaning Friday after an outbreak there.

The test positivity rate in Massachusetts schools remains under one percent.