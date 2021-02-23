Mass. Confirms 1,114 New COVID Cases, 30 Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,114 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths on Tuesday.

There have now been totals of 541,908 confirmed cases and 15,564 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 319 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, essentially held steady at 1.89% Tuesday, after being at 1.9%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked down to 879. Of that number, 225 were listed as being in intensive care units and 147 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases declined to 33,951 from 35,660 on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, Massachusetts Elementary and Secondary Commissioner Jeff Riley said it is time to begin the process of getting more students back into classrooms.