Mass. Confirms 1,150 New COVID Cases, 26 Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,150 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Monday.

There have now been totals of 540,794 confirmed cases and 15,534 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 319 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up to 1.9% Monday, after being at 1.86%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 888. Of that number, 229 were listed as being in intensive care units and 140 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases declined to 35,660 from 35,874 on Sunday.

Also on Monday, the Natick Mall opened as the Bay State's newest mass vaccination site, joining four others already up and running for residents eligible to receive their shots.