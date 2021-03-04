Mass. Confirms 1,410 New COVID Cases, 42 Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,410 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 more deaths on Thursday.

There have now been 554,630 confirmed cases and 15,967 deaths in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 329 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January.

The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased to 741. Of that number, 168 were listed as being in intensive care units and 100 were intubated, according to health officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The number of estimated active cases declined to 27,763 from 28,550 on Wednesday.

The Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID vaccine will be given out for the first time in Massachusetts Thursday at Tufts Medical Center.

Even as the coronavirus metrics in Massachusetts continue to trend downward, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to take heat for the state's vaccine rollout.

A limited number of new coronavirus vaccination appointments made available to Massachusetts residents Thursday were quickly snapped up, prompting the state to blame federal authorities for the limited supply.

Only about 12,000 vaccine slots opened Thursday morning, down from 50,000 last week.

No new first-dose appointments were available at several mass vaccination sites Thursday, according to a tweet from the state’s official account at about 7 a.m.

New appointments at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston were not available due in part to “a large number of previously scheduled second-dose appointments.”