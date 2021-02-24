Mass. Confirms 1,788 New COVID Cases, 60 Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,788 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have now been totals of 543,696 confirmed cases and 15,624 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 321 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, held at 1.89%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked down to 875. Of that number, 219 were listed as being in intensive care units and 151 were intubated, according to health officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The number of estimated active cases declined to 33,332 from 33,951 on Tuesday.

Here's where everyone stands in the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Also on Wednesday, hospitals in Massachusetts resumed vaccinations.