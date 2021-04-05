Mass. Confirms 2,912 New COVID Cases, 43 Deaths Over 2 Days

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 2,912 cases of COVID-19 and 43 new deaths on Monday, as two days' worth of data were released.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 607,967 and the death toll at 16,981, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 344 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The data wasn't reported Sunday because of the Easter holiday, and the data from Monday included what would have been in Sunday's report.

On Monday, the seven-day average positive was at 2.36%, down from Saturday, the most recent figure available.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases held at 707. Among those patients, 163 were listed as being in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

More than 1.4 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated. Anyone 55 and older and those with 1 medical condition will become eligible to get vaccinated on Monday.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases continued to rise, from 34,157 on Saturday to 35,167 on Monday.

Both the average number of coronavirus cases and average coronavirus test positivity reported each day have been on the rise since about mid-March, after steady declines from the start of the year, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. In late March, the number of hospitalizations started to rise as well.

According to Monday's vaccine report, 1,491,804 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 3.9 million total doses have been administered in the state, including 2,449,751 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. Just over 100,000 Bay State residents have now received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

Also Monday, Massachusetts opened vaccine eligibility to 1 million more people, including residents at least 55 years old and people with one with qualifying medical condition.