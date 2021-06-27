Mass. Confirms 31 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

Massachusetts health officials reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday.

The day's numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases to 663,625 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,626.

The state's COVID-19 data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, fell and that its state of emergency declaration expired last week.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases is 96; the figure was once nearly 4,000 during the height of the pandemic. Of those currently hospitalized, 26 are listed as being in intensive care units and 10 are intubated.

Health officials estimated the number of active COVID-19 cases at 1,432 as of Sunday.

The seven-day average of how many COVID tests return positive held at 0.29%.

More than 8.5 million vaccine doses were administered in Massachusetts as of Sunday. This includes nearly 4.4 million first shots and over 3.9 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 274,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Sunday reported that a total of 4,184,359 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.