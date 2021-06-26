Mass. Confirms 56 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials are reporting 56 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday.

The day's numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 case total to 663,594 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,625.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen that its state of emergency declaration expired last week.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 99; the figure was nearly 4,000 during the height of the pandemic. Of those currently hospitalized, 25 are listed as being in intensive care units and 11 are intubated.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests dipped to 0.29%.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases is estimated at 1,419 as of Saturday, down from 1,510.

More than 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Saturday. That includes nearly 4.4 million first shots and over 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 273,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Three major Massachusetts hospital systems say they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even those who do not have direct contact with patients.

Health officials on Saturday reported that a total of 4,154,263 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.