Mass. Confirms 89 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials confirmed another 89 new COVID cases -- the first time in nearly a year that number has been under 100 -- and four more deaths on Monday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 662,243 and the death toll to 17,552 since the start of the pandemic. The last day with new confirmed cases in the double figures was June 30, 2020, while an even 100 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

In the latest report, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held steady at 0.53%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 181. Of those currently hospitalized, 65 are listed as being in intensive care units and 35 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 4,195 from 4,335 on Sunday.

A total of 8.1 million doses have been administered in Massachusetts: nearly 4.3 million first doses and nearly 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as over 257,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,849,447 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.