Correction officer arrested, accused of bringing illicit substances into Mass. prison

A correction officer who resigned last month is facing charges after an ongoing investigation into the smuggling of illicit narcotics into Department of Correction facilities.

The Mass. DOC announced Sunday that Roxsandra Wright was arrested on charges related to bringing synthetic cannabinoid-laced paper into the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley. She was taken into custody by state police on a felony warrant issued by Ayer District Court for delivering an article to a prisoner.

DOC Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins said in a statement that the department holds all staff members to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“Any behavior that compromises the safety and security of our facilities, or undermines public trust, will not be tolerated," Jenkins added, thanking state police for their "invaluable coordination and collaboration."

Wright, whose resignation took effect on Oct. 31, is expected to be arraigned in Ayer on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

The DOC said it remains dedicated to creating a "secure, supportive environment for all who live and work within its facilities," adding that the department has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to prevent the introduction of contraband that poses risks to the safety and health of both staff and incarcerated individuals.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.