Mass. Democratic Party Wants to Cancel Party Convention

Chairman Gus Bickford cited the threat from the coronavirus as the reason for cancellation

The chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party wants to cancel the party convention scheduled for May 30 because of the threat from the coronavirus.

Chairman Gus Bickford has asked the party's state committee to cancel the convention. The committee is scheduled to meet remotely on Saturday.

The decision is supported by the two top candidates in a race for a seat in the U.S. Senate, incumbent Edward Markey and challenger U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.

Kennedy and Markey agreed that Markey would be declared the winner of the convention and Kennedy would make the ballot for the November election.

