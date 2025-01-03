Boston Business Journal

Mass. devices maker Analogic to move HQ, almost 500 jobs to NH

By Greg Ryan

Analogic haș long been based at 8 Centennial Drive in Peabody but will move its headquarters to New Hampshire.

Analogic Corp., the Peabody-based maker of medical and airport-security equipment, plans to move its headquarters and hundreds of jobs to Salem, New Hampshire.

The company had been on the lookout for a new facility since it sold its Centennial Drive headquarters to real estate developer Tishman Speyer and a partner in May for $77 million. It’s still operating out of that 60-acre property under a short-term lease, but Tishman intends to redevelop the site into an industrial park in the coming years.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us