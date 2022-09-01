Mass. Districts Still Desperate for School Bus Drivers As New Year Begins

As classes at Framingham Public Schools started on Wednesday, the company that handles transportation services for the district was still scrambling to fill more than a dozen open positions for school bus drivers.

The district has 60 drivers, but it needs 17 more to be able to adequately transport students. The driver shortage is widespread throughout the state, with multiple companies posting immediate openings in more than a dozen cities and towns.

In 2021, the driver shortage was so extreme that the governor activated the National Guard to help drive students to school.

While companies said the shortage isn’t as bad this year, they pointed out that it’s still problematic.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We’re competing with other industries for the same type of employee now," said Ron Ernenwein, CEO of AA Transportation, which services 18 communities in Central Massachusetts. “It’s challenging to get people because of the regulation. There is a hurdle of getting that CDL license and getting all the required training and needing to be drug-free….”

Ernenwein said he has about 30 open positions.

Some companies are offering as much as $30 an hour, full benefits and a $5,000 signing bonus.

Framingham Public Schools said the shortage will impact students who signed up to ride a bus but are ineligible.