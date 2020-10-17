Early Voting Now Underway in Massachusetts

It's game day at Fenway Park, but the Red Sox won't be on the diamond. Instead, voters will cast their ballots inside the stadium Saturday as early voting begins.

Voters will enter through a gate on Jersey Street. Lines will form near the old ticket windows and voters will be directed to private booths near Sammys on Third.

Voting will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Only residents of Boston will be permitted to vote at Fenway Park. The ballpark is just one of 21 early voting locations in the city, and one of 10 voting sites that will be opened over the weekend.

Election officials could be seen setting up the makeshift polling place Friday, and making sure safety measures were in place for the pandemic.

Fenway Park is an ideal location for voting, election officials said. It is outdoors and there is plenty of space for proper social distancing.

This isn't the only stadium open for voting. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and National Park in Washington, D.C., have also been approved as voting locations, along with nearly a dozen NBA arenas.

To find the early voting dates and locations for your city or town, click on this link.