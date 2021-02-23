Mass. Education Board to Vote on Hybrid Learning Standards

The state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to vote on permanent remote and hybrid learning regulations during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The vote, slated to be held during a 9 a.m. meeting, considers making permanent the current standards around remote and hybrid learning models, which were adopted on an emergency basis in December.

The measures include:

Schools operating remotely must provide instruction where students can directly interact with a teacher or classmates in real-time each school day. Remote districts and schools must provide at least 40 hours of that type of instruction over a 10-day period. Districts and schools using a hybrid model must provide at least 35 hours of live instruction over a 10-school day period.

In a previous memo summarizing these standards, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said he was "extremely concerned about the increased prevalence of student mental health challenges arising during the pandemic."

Riley has said frequent connections with teachers and peers can help combat the issue.

A new study by NBC News and the non-profit Challenge Success found that despite risks associated with returning to classrooms during the pandemic, students learning remotely are experiencing more stress.

The agenda also includes a recap of Monday's meeting on vocational-technical school admissions, discussion of next steps around school reopenings and an education budget update.

The board is also slated to vote on five charter school matters: Riley is recommending the board approve amendment requests for two schools seeking to become regional, Holyoke Community Charter School and Marblehead Community Charter Public; and for two others seeking to increase maximum enrollments, Lawrence Family Development Charter School and Lowell Community Charter Public School.

Riley is also recommending renewing the charter for Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School, remove it from probation, and maintain the condition requiring improved academic performance