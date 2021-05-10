Mass. Enters Next Reopening Phase Monday

Massachusetts takes another step toward normalcy Monday as the state enters its next phase of reopening.

As part of Step 4, Phase 1, both indoor and outdoor venues such as the TD Garden and Fenway Park will be allowed to admit fans at 25% of their regular capacities, up from 12%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This means just under 5,000 fans will be allowed to cheer on the Bruins and Celtics as the postseason gets underway, while a little more than 9,000 fans will be able to see the team with baseball's best record in-person.

In fact, Polar Park, a brand new facility in Worcester, will open its doors for the first time Tuesday. The Woo Sox will host the Syracuse Mets for the home opener in time for increased capacity.

Some other outdoor industries, including amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks, can operate at a 50% capacity Monday.

Both youth and adult amateur tournaments resume as well under the new guidelines. Singing is allowed indoors with strict distancing requirements.

Grocery stores are no longer required to offer special shopping hours for senior and other high-risk groups, but are being encouraged by state officials to continue to do so.

Massachusetts will ease some Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

Later this month, beginning May 29, group gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, can be held at 50% capacity.

Restaurant guidance stipulating food be served with alcohol will eventually be eliminated and the maximum table size will increase to 10.

All restrictions are expected to life on Aug. 1, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Reopening phases are contingent upon public health and vaccination data.

The latest phase of reopening was welcomed news for families who spent Mother’s Day in the bustling North End. Many said it was nice to see people out and about.

“Feel so good to be back out and everything is back in business,” Kristen Belleville said.

“Last year didn’t do anything stayed at home and quarantined and this year we just decided get out and get back to life,” Nicole Clinton said.