Mass. farmhouse destroyed in late night fire

A massive fire destroyed a farmhouse in Berlin, Massachusetts late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Highland Street shortly after 11p.m.

Firefighters from multiple area fire departments helped to contain the two-and-a-half story farmhouse. Fire crews were able to contain the heavy flames in the back of the building so it didn't significantly extend into the living area, according to the Berlin Fire Department.

Fire crews stayed at the scene until around 1:30a.m. It's unclear what caused the fire.